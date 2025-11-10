Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $785,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $57.03 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

