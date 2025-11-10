StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Stock Holdings Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,754 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 327.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

