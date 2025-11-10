CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.8%

CBRE stock opened at $152.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

