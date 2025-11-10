Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CGI Group

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CGI Group Stock Performance

GIB stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. CGI Group has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of CGI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CGI Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in CGI Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

