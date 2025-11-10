Q1 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Issued By Zacks Research

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $185.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 342.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

