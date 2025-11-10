William Blair Predicts S&P Global’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $495.89 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.