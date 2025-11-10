Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 919 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $203.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

