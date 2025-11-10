Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Playtika Q1 Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $3.75 target price on Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,060 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth about $3,004,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 21.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Playtika by 739.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

