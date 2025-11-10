Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for ITW Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $245.47 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.