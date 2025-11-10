Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 68.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $242.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

