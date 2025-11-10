The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $786.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $778.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

