Tenaris S.A. $TS Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 48.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 52.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.