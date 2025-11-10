Critical Review: Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) & Its Rivals

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.15, suggesting that their average share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors 459 3265 8472 307 2.69

Profitability

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -80.04% -57.63% Global Interactive Technologies Competitors -3.86% 26.15% 7.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 -$6.17 million -2.50 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors $15.27 billion $4.15 billion 24.40

Global Interactive Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Interactive Technologies rivals beat Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

