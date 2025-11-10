DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $84.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.9167.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

NYSE DD opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

