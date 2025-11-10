390,917 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 642,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $4,861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,926.43. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,853 shares of company stock valued at $112,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

