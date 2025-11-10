CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RNGR opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.39. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 36,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $527,059.26. Following the sale, the director owned 1,001,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,154.45. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 81,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,042 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.