Americana Partners LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 132,690 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2%

PM stock opened at $153.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.