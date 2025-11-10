Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.