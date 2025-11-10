Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.1111.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Citigroup raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of CE stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.42%.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

