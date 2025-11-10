Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

