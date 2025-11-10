Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $15.92 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

