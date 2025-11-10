84,921 Shares in Kemper Corporation $KMPR Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 63.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Kemper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kemper from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

