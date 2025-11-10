159,996 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $30,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,238.74. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $28,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 534,239 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,767.98. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,660 shares of company stock worth $48,242 over the last ninety days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

PEBO opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of ($221.08) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.