CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 563,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 2.4%

AMTB stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

