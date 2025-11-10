CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.43 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KE

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.