Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4%

ANET opened at $134.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.