Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

C stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

