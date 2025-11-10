MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.4444.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,497 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $217,858.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,197.40. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,253,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,577,334 shares in the company, valued at $386,625,873.34. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,552,712 shares of company stock worth $210,885,098. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

