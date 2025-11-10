55,351 Shares in Enersys $ENS Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Enersys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enersys by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 36,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enersys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enersys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Enersys by 36.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $131.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

