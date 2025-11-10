Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7%

INTU stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

