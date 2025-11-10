CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 147,650 Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 4.7%

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,878,384. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $145,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,248.64. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $5,296,983. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

