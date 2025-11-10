Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,309 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 702.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $391.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $387.77 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

