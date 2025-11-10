Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.1%

SBUX stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.