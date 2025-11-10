Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.43 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

