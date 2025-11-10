Bank of Montreal Can Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

BLDR opened at $109.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

