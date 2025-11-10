Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.52 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.0%

CASY opened at $533.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $572.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

