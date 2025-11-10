Atria Investments Inc Acquires 14,092 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 318.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.7%

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

