SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 526.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 702,306 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 456,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 311,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,858,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 72,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

