Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.36 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HOG opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

