Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Cameco Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CCJ opened at $92.30 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.