Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $64,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FER. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 367,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ferrovial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 61.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $63.34 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

