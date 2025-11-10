Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 65,275 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $66,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $662,250.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,354.16. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,699 shares of company stock worth $37,499,167. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIMS opened at $41.04 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

