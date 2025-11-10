First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 679.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 390,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

