First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,770,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 44.7% during the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $933,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 226,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,087.48. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,020 shares of company stock worth $7,004,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.