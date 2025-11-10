Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $106,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

