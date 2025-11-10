Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

