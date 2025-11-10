Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 27,657,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 94,731,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Bezant Resources Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £15.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

