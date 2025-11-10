U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Head to Head Review

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allied Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -3.58% 24.32% 7.40% U.S. GoldMining N/A -196.04% -163.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million 2.60 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -42.76 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.66) -15.55

This table compares Allied Gold and U.S. GoldMining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. GoldMining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Gold and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 1 1 0 1 2.33 U.S. GoldMining 1 0 1 0 2.00

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.28%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Allied Gold.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Allied Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gold

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.