Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $276.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Corpay from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

