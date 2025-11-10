Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 145,427 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,899,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GAP were worth $63,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GAP by 139.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.GAP’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253,453 shares in the company, valued at $77,627,388.58. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,784. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

GAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

